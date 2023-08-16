Madikeri: Codavas celebrate Independence Day ‘naturally’, hold early morning flag hoisting

Madikeri : The Codava National Council (CNC) celebrated Independence Day in a unique way even before many district government machinery was still in bed on country’s Independence day. The CNC leaders had hoisted the National tricolour at 6.30 am on August 15. The quiet morning and the foggy hills of Noorkanad reverberated to the national song they sang.

“We Codava racial tribal folk observed our 77th Independence Day with utmost patriotism and nationalistic spirit and remembered those brave, patriotic freedom fighters across India and also large number of Codava freedom fighters from this tiny Codava Community.

On this occasion we reiterate the government’s commitment towards protected the micro minority tribal race of Codavas and demand from the government various steps such as: l Internal political- self-determination rights.

l Quest for Codavaland Geo-political Autonomy under Article 244 R/ w 6th and 8th Schedule of our Constitution - the traditional and indivisible homeland of Codava racial world under the sovereignty of India and self-rule under the suzerainty of Karnataka.

l ST tag for Codava Racial Tribe. l Our Sacramental Gun should be protected on par with ‘Kirpan” of Sikh Race under Articles 25 and 26 of our Constitution and l Constitutional guarantee for our land, language, Culturo- folkloric heritage, economic and Political freedom said a statement.

The program comprised CNC President N U Nachappa Codava, Lt Col B M Parvathi, Kaliyanda Meena Prakash, Pullera Swathi Kalappa Kaliyanda Prakash, Kandera Suresh, Pullera.Kalappa, Parvangada Navin Janardhan and many others.

Speaking to Hans India Nachappa said: “When India attained independence in 1947, our dear homeland Codava territory was an Independent British India Province, enjoyed its Geo-Political Freedom & Autonomy known as “ Coorg provice’ and later its status ratified under the Constitution as part “C” state of India.

Before the Partition of India in 1947, about 584 Princely States also called “Native States” existed in India which were not fully part of India, the Indian subcontinent which had not been conquered or annexed by the British but under indirect rule subject to subsidiary alliance. But Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel decided to continue the Codavaland geo-political autonomy of Coorg province.

According to Sardar Patel, Coorg Province was the only ‘Ramarajya’ in the whole of India which is recorded in the Parliamentary proceedings when Sardar Patel made such a significant statement on the floor of the Indian Parliament/ the August legislature of our Country in 1949.