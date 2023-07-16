Meeting with traffic cops on pothole issue soon: DCM

BENGALURU: A system will be implemented to deliver property documents under BBMP and BDA to people's doorsteps. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that through this, Bangalore citizens will avoid going to the government office for their property records.

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar along with BDA, BBMP officials held a video interaction with the representatives of the welfare development and civic associations of Bengaluru residences for Brand Bangalore at Vidhana Souda. He listened to the problems of the people and listed them.

Speaking to reporters after the Brand Bangalore interaction, DCM DK Shivakumar said, Citizens of Bangalore no longer need to wade through government offices for their property records. The government itself has decided to implement a system to deliver their property documents to their doorsteps. Instead of calling it an account, it will be given a different name and all property documents will be provided.

During SM Krishna's time, there was a system of Bhoomi which offered door-to-door phani's in the villages. In a similar model, a system of issuing property documents at doorstep will be implemented in Bangalore city. The issue of property tax was discussed in today's meeting and it was raised that those who are paying tax legally are facing problems and those who are not paying tax are getting protection.

If we deliver the respective property documents at the doorstep, we will get a clear picture of who owns how much property. Then no one can get away without paying property tax. There is no distinction between big and small when it comes to property tax. In this matter we will map who has not paid tax, said DCM.

He said, Bangalore cannot develop if we do not increase our resources. We have to mobilize resources for the massive projects that we are about to undertake. So everyone should see to it that they pay taxes. It has been suggested to seek the opinion of children regarding the development of Bangalore, and the government will consider the children's advice. I have instructed an organization to organize a meeting with high school and college students regarding this matter. As it is not possible to get everyone's opinion, through a debate program, the opinion of the children will be known about the dream of Bangalore.

There is already a law for street hawkers, keeping in mind the interest of street hawkers doing business on the footpath, a policy will be made to benefit the pedestrians as well.

The issue of waste disposal was also discussed in the previous meeting where waste is being dumped beside the roads. Regarding this matter, I have taken the corporation officials to the place and asked who is responsible for this. I have spoken to the association of vehicle owners in the state and have instructed them not to dispose of public waste everywhere, said DCM.

I have also instructed to submit a record of number of vehicles where the waste have been disposed. Cameras will be installed to identify areas where solid waste is being disposed of more frequently. I have instructed the officials to trace which vehicles have disposed of the waste. Two or three important decisions will be taken in this month regarding the cleanliness of Bangalore. No more information can be given about it now, DCM Shivakumar said.

He said, A new policy will be created regarding advertisement in Bangalore. By that more income will be generated. More than thirty thousand suggestions have been received from the public in about 6 to 7 categories regarding the development of Bangalore. Discussions have been held with some organizations for verification and classification of these suggestions.

In today's meeting, he expressed the opinion that the government should listen to the problems of citizens often. Ward meetings should be held at ward level on the pattern of Gram Sabhas in villages. He suggested that the opinion of the local citizens should be sought through that. A separate meeting will be held with Bangalore traffic police officials regarding the road pothole issue. I have spoken to the Home Minister about this issue and will hold a meeting after the meeting is over.