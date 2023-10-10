Metro operation starts on the purple line

Bengaluru: Bengalurueans who are irked by traffic snarls can heave a sigh of relief from now onwards. Namma Metro has given good news to the people of the capital, from Monday the much awaited metro train service between Baiyappanahalli and K R Puram and between Kengeri and Chalaghatta has started.

As per the instructions of the Central Govt, 2.1 km metro line between Baiyappanahalli and KR Puram and 2.05 km metro rail line between Kengeri and Chalaghatta will be made available for service from today. As a result, the total length of Purple Line has increased to 43.49 km. There are 37 metro stations on this route connecting White Field (Kadugodi) to Chalaghatta. With these new two lines, our metro connectivity in the capital has increased to a total of 73.81 km. These two routes are major boon for IT-BT entrepreneurs and will solve the problem of traffic jam.

It takes 10 minutes from Whitefield to Pattandur Agrahara Station, 5 minutes from Pattandur Agrahara to Mysore Road Station, 3 minutes from Majestic to MG Road Station and 10 minutes from Mysore Road to Challaghatta. While the metro train starts at 5 am from all terminals, the last train leaves Whitefield at 10.45 pm and from other terminals at 11.05 pm. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has fixed a fare of Rs 60 per total journey on the Purple Line.

In the wake of the delay in the opening of the two lines, the central government on Sunday issued a warning to BMRCL and instructed them to allow passenger traffic from October 9. Due to this, two routes are open for passengers from Monday.