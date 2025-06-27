Live
- Net claims of non-residents on India declined by $34.2 billion in Q4 FY25: RBI
- Lalu Prasad slams RSS leader Hosabale's call for review of Constitution's Preamble
- India clocks current account surplus of $13.5 billion in Jan-March quarter
- Bank fraud case: ED seizes properties worth Rs 28 crore in Gurugram, Delhi, Faridabad
- People should discuss on 50 years of 'Emergency', says MP CM; Digvijaya Singh calls it 'unnecessary'
- Maargan: A tense and thoughtful crime thriller
- National Shooting: Anish bags double, Narmada wins air rifle
- Chiranjeevi, Kamal congratulates Shubhanshu Shukla as he docks at ISS
- Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Maalik’ set to redefine gangster thrillers with wit and grit
- Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bepanaah’ music video set to drop on July 2
New Weekly Gwalior–Bengaluru Express Train Launched
Highlights
Indian Railways has launched a new weekly express train between Gwalior and Bengaluru. Flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the train improves travel connectivity for the Gwalior-Chambal region.
The Indian Railways has started a new weekly train between Gwalior and Bengaluru. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the service and called it a major gift for the Gwalior-Chambal region. He said the train will improve connectivity and make travel easier for people in the area.
Train Schedule and Route Details
The Gwalior–Bengaluru Weekly Express (Train No. 11085/86) will leave Gwalior every Friday at 3:00 PM and reach Bengaluru by 7:35 AM on Sunday. On the return journey, it will leave Bengaluru every Sunday at 3:50 PM and reach Gwalior by 10:25 AM on Tuesday.
The train will pass through important stations like Bhopal, Nagpur, Kacheguda, Dhone, and Dharmavaram, and includes sleeper, general, and AC coaches.
