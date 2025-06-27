New Weekly Gwalior–Bengaluru Express Train Launched

The Indian Railways has started a new weekly train between Gwalior and Bengaluru. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the service and called it a major gift for the Gwalior-Chambal region. He said the train will improve connectivity and make travel easier for people in the area.

Train Schedule and Route Details

The Gwalior–Bengaluru Weekly Express (Train No. 11085/86) will leave Gwalior every Friday at 3:00 PM and reach Bengaluru by 7:35 AM on Sunday. On the return journey, it will leave Bengaluru every Sunday at 3:50 PM and reach Gwalior by 10:25 AM on Tuesday.

The train will pass through important stations like Bhopal, Nagpur, Kacheguda, Dhone, and Dharmavaram, and includes sleeper, general, and AC coaches.