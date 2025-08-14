Live
Ownly Launches in Bengaluru: Affordable Food Delivery with Zero Commission for Restaurants
Rapido’s new app Ownly starts in Bengaluru, offering lower food prices by charging no commission to restaurants. Customers enjoy up to 15% cheaper meals with fixed delivery fees. Available in Koramangala, HSR Layout, and BTM Layout.
Ride hailing app Rapido has forayed into the food delivery business as it started a new food delivery app called Ownly in Bengaluru. At present, the service is available in three areas - Koramangala, HSR Layout, and BTM Layout. Ownly wants to compete with popular apps like Swiggy and Zomato.
What makes Ownly unique is that it does not take any commission from restaurants. Other apps take up to 30% of what restaurants earn. But Ownly only charges a fixed delivery fee for each order. This helps restaurants keep more money and lets customers get food for up to 15% cheaper.
Restaurants pay the delivery charges based on how much the order costs. For orders worth ₹100 or less, the restaurant pays ₹10 and the customer pays ₹20 for delivery. For orders between ₹100 and ₹400, the delivery fee is ₹25 plus tax. For orders over ₹400, the fee is ₹50.
This new app helps restaurants earn more and offers cheaper food to customers.