Rave Party Busted in Bengaluru: 31 Held, Including 7 Women

A rave party has created a stir in the IT capital of Bangalore. On Sunday (May 25) at midnight, the police broke up a rave party held at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Bangalore and arrested 31 people, including seven women.

Three grams of cocaine, five grams of hydro-cannabis, 60 grams of hashish oil, and ganja were seized from the scene. According to police details, the rave party took place at a farmhouse in Kannamangala village, Devanahalli taluka of Bengaluru Urban district on Sunday (May 25) at midnight.

Locals reported suspicious activities at the farmhouse. The police immediately responded and conducted a surprise raid on the farmhouse where the party was ongoing. They found prohibited drugs, marijuana, alcohol, and a drug smuggler at the scene. Four of the attendees were caught with drugs, and drug tests were conducted on those found with substances.

Cases have been registered under the NDPS Act against 31 people who attended the party, including the owner of the farmhouse. Four people caught with drugs have been produced in court and sent to 14-day judicial custody, said East Division DCP VJ Sajith. The remaining 27 people have been released on station bail, he added. It was found that the farmhouse was booked online under the name of Mazar Sharif Birthday, a resident of Banaswadi, Bengaluru, and the rave party was organized there.

It was revealed that many of those caught at the rave party were IT employees. Police said they are investigating to find the smugglers who supplied drugs at the party. The police have confirmed that there was a drug dealer among those present. Drug tests were conducted on all 31 people, and further action will be taken after receiving the forensic report. The arrest of 31 people, many of whom were IT employees, has become a topic of discussion in Bangalore.