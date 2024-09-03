Revolutionary automated building plan approval for BBMP limits says Dy CM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru : Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday announced the launch of the revolutionary online building plan approval process for construction of buildings in sites up to 4000 square feet in BBMP limits.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, he said, “The ‘Nambike Nakshe’ scheme allows owners to get provisional building plan with an approval by an authorised architect or engineer and then upload the same online for a final approval by the BBMP. This will be applicable for constructions on all sites up to 50x80 feet area.

“Most of the sites developed by BDA or Karnataka Housing Board are of a maximum dimension of 50x80 feet. Henceforth, owners can acquire a provisional certificate and start construction activities. The BBMP engineers will inspect the construction site at a later stage. This would ensure that people don’t have to run from pillar to post for sanction plan. The scheme was launched on a pilot basis in two zones of BBMP and now it has been rolled out in the entire BBMP limits.”

“As many as 2,795 potholes have been identified in Bengaluru and the officials have been given a deadline of 15 days to fill those up. The repair works of main thoroughfares will also be taken up at a cost of Rs 660 crore.”

“When I was in Delhi recently, I decided to visit smaller roads. Bengaluru roads are far better than them. I am not criticising them but that’s the reality. The flooding in many areas of Bengaluru has been stopped due to good work by BBMP officials. I congratulate them for this work,” he said.

“No construction can be taken up in a radius of 50 meters along raja kaluves as per NGT regulations. We have identified 300 km such areas where a 30 ft road will be built along the raja kaluves. The land owners will be compensated with TDR, which they can sell in lieu of land. The lands have been identified around Hebbala, Nagavara, Bellandur, Bengaluru South. 100 km of roads would be taken up in first phase. The roads are not open for buses but will be open up for other vehicles. Funds of Rs 200 crore has been allocated for this. This has been discussed in the Cabinet as well,” he explained.



“It is 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi took charge as the President of AICC. We are planning a cleanliness campaign in Bengaluru to mark the occasion. As many as 1,000 students will also take oath of cleanliness online. The campaign will create awareness about dumping garbage by the road side.”

Asked about increasing complaints of potholes in Bengaluru, he said, “We have launched an app to help public upload pics of potholes in their area. The officials show us only the main roads, hence I have decided to take a city tour in a bike. I will also take the Commissioner for a city round.”

Asked about protests by BBMP contractors, he said, “I understand the pain of contractors. We have reduced the outstanding from 75 per cent to 50 per cent. Some bills are pending with the Commission. We will help them within the legal boundaries once the Commission gives its recommendations. The contractors should not blackmail the government. If one contractor protests, another one will take up work.”