Stars and smugglers! Pawan’s dig at Allu Arjun's Pushpa?

Bengaluru : AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan on Thursday made an interesting comment on films which has now become a highly-trending topic on whether it was a casual remark on the quality of films and cultural transformation or was a dig at the film ‘Pushpa’.

Speaking about the need for protecting forests, Pawan said that about 40 years back heroes used to don roles of forest protectors but now heroes were cutting forests and smuggling wood. He made this remark at a press conference after meeting Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre where the focal point of discussion was the need to curb the red sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Pawan quoted Kannada legend Raj Kumar’s film on anti-poaching Gandhada Gudi as a good example of how society must work against the smuggling activities. But later, when he quoted the example of smugglers becoming heroes, it has led to a doubt on whether he referred to ‘Pushpa’, the all-time hit of Allu Arjun, who plays the role of a crooked smuggler.

It may be recalled that there are reports of rift between Konidela and Allu families. The reports of rift appeared after Allu Arjun, during the AP Assembly campaign, meeting Nandyala YSRCP candidate Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy.

The AP deputy CM, explaining his meeting with the Karnataka Forest Minister and his love and commitment towards environment, nature and forest conservation, said the Karnataka government had agreed to give eight Kunki elephants to Andhra Pradesh to control elephant menace on the borders of AP and Karnataka.

He said both the governments were of the opinion that concerted efforts should be made to control the smuggling activities of red sandalwood. He said they discussed on how to use technology to check the smuggling.

Pawan said both the states discussed poaching of wild animals and decided to take joint action. He said that there is a similarity in the script of Telugu and Kannada languages, citing the lines of national poet Kuvempu, "Before singing a song to the forest, I pause before my mind" and said that this meeting inspired him to learn Kannada.

Having become a film actor, he referred to Kannada legendary actor Dr Rajkumar's film Gandhada Gudi and said that the film conveyed the message of forest conservation. He said that he will discuss with the Chief Minister and take a decision in the Cabinet to facilitate the devotees of Karnataka in Srishailam and Tirupati.