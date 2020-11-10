SWR track renewal work underway for 110-kmph trains

Bengaluru: South Western Railways (SWR) is taking up works for increasing the speed in its sections by carrying out track renewal works which enable trains to run at a speed of 110 kmph. All requirements for faster trains like increase in super-elevation at curves, correction of transition length, through tamping, attending points and crossings with track machines named UNIMAT have been completed. Recouping of Ballast to maintain cushion, recouping missing permanent way fittings are also being done to facilitate faster trains.

According to the reports form railways, after completing speed trial and complying with the observations of Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru Division of SWR is ready to run trains up to 110 kmph on section between Yelahanka - Chikballapur (46.05 KMs). This section was opened in 1996 at 50 kmph and was cleared for 75 kmph in 2007. After a gap of 13 years the section is upgraded to run trains from 100 kmph to 110 Kmph. The railways claims that the work of increasing speed over the zone is being taken up at the divisional level under the direction of Vipul Kumar, PCE/SWR. Ajay Kumar Singh General manager SWR has informed that the zone is focusing on eliminating speed restrictions to minimum to improve speed of trains.