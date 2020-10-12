Two BJP legislators test positive

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP legislators N Ravikumar and Raghupathi Bhat have tested positive for Covid- 9. While Ravikumar is the member of Legislative Council and Karnataka BJP general secretary, Bhat represents the Udupi Assembly constituency.

Stating that his Covid-19 test was confirmed positive on Saturday, Ravikumar in a tweet said he was asymptomatic and was under home quarantine on the advice of the doctors. He also requested all those who came into contact with him to get tested and take precautions. Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, too, in a tweet said, his test confirmed positive and that he was hospitalised on the advice of doctors. Several prominent politicians and legislators from the state have tested positive for coronavirus. Most of them have either recovered or under recovery. Chief Minister B S Yedyurappa, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, several ministers in the state cabinet are among politicians who conquered the virus.

Recently, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, and MP from Dharwad- Pralhad Joshi had tested positive. The state has also lost few public representatives due to coronavirus like- Belagavi BJP MP and former Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti and Basavakalyan Congress MLA B Narayan Rao. PTI