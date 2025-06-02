  • Menu
Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune Faces Legal Trouble Over Smoking Rules

Highlights

One8 Commune, owned by cricketer Virat Kohli in Bengaluru, is facing a police case for not having a proper smoking area.

One8 Commune is a popular pub and restaurant in Bengaluru owned by cricketer Virat Kohli. The place is facing trouble again. The Cubbon Park Police have started a case against the pub for breaking the rules of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

The pub did not have a special area for people to smoke inside, which is against the law.

This is not the first time One8 Commune has had problems. Last year, there was a case because the pub stayed open longer than allowed.

Also, in December, the city officials (BBMP) gave a notice because the pub did not get permission from the Fire Department.

