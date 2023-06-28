"Vishwa Shrestha Kannadiga 2023" award honored to Rishab Shetty in Washington City

BENGALURU: Famous actor-director Rishabh Shetty recently visited Seattle, Washington, USA along with his wife Pragati Shetty. Rishab Shetty was honored with the "Vishwa Shrestha Kannadiga 2023" award at the prestigious Paramount Theater there.

This award was honored by the Sahyadri Kannada Sangha there and the Kannadigas of Washington State Manu Gaurav and team members Rishabh Shetty. Senator Dr Derek Trusford was also present on the occasion.



Remembering the contribution of Kannadigas to America and Washington, Trusford openly praised Rishab Shetty's "Kantara" movie as a universal movie. On this occasion Rishab Shetty addressed the entire Kannadigas…

