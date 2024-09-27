Live
Why to fear CBI probe if you're honest, BJP asks K'taka CM Siddaramaiah
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to face an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with his alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case, while wondering why the senior Congress leader has to fear if is honest.
Addressing the media in Bengaluru, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi on Friday said that "Siddaramaiah's public life is not clean".
"He is a criminal... a corrupt politician who engages in pre-planned corruption. He also ensures that his wrongdoings are not exposed. Over 65 complaints have been filed against CM Siddaramaiah. In order to prevent these cases from coming to light, he weakened the Lokayukta and formed the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau), and obtained a clean chit in more than 15 cases under its jurisdiction. Over 50 cases remain uninvestigated," Ravi said.
The BJP leader claimed that Siddaramaiah, by pretending to be honest, has taken steps to prevent any investigation.
"Yesterday, the Cabinet revoked the CBI's authority to conduct free investigations. If you are honest, why are you afraid of a CBI investigation? Your action clearly indicates that you and your government are deeply corrupt," C.T. Ravi said.
He further said that out of fear that his corruption would be exposed, Siddaramaiah made the unconstitutional decision to withdraw the CBI's investigative powers, a move only a corrupt person would make.
He criticised the decision, stating that merely responding to the Governor's letter with a Cabinet decision is laughable.
Ravi said "the Congress came to power under the pretense of 'Mohabbat Ki Dukan' (a store of love), but now there is only a shopping mall of corruption".
He also accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress party of being in a state of fear, acting against democracy and the Constitution to prevent their corruption from being exposed.
"Court orders have revealed the stains of their corrupt administration on their public image. The governor's approval for prosecution led to demeaning criticism," Ravi said, slamming the Congress leaders, while warning of (possible) protests similar to those witnessed in Bangladesh.
"This behaviour reflects arrogance and the belief that they are above the law," he slammed.
Ravi emphasised that the High Court had upheld the Governor's order to open a probe, affirming that in the eyes of the law, Siddaramaiah and others are equal.
He also said that Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and other Congress leaders should apologise to the Governor.