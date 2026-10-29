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18,000 Iranian cargo containers stuck at Pakistani ports over huge fees: Report
In Short
Around 18,000 Iranian cargo containers remain stranded at Pakistani ports as storage, demurrage and transport fees exceed $25,000 for some shipments, delaying clearance.
New Delhi: Thousands of containers belonging to Iranian cargo owners remain stranded at Pakistani ports as transport sector representatives report that cumulative storage fees, container demurrage, and overland transport costs for certain shipments have surpassed $25,000, making their clearance economically unviable, according to a report published in Iranwire news portal.
According to a report by Mehr News Agency, Mohammad-Ali Kargascha, a board member of the International Transport Companies Association of Iran, estimated the number of stranded containers in Pakistani ports at approximately 18,000 during a meeting of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce’s Transport Commission.
He was quoted as saying that the value of many shipments ranges between $20,000 and $30,000, a figure close to the expenses owners must pay to clear and transport them because of the exorbitant fees levied by the Pakistani authorities.
The blockage of these shipments began in March 2026 following maritime transport restrictions triggered by the Middle East war. A portion of the goods was offloaded at Pakistani ports due to rerouting, but their onward transfer to Iran remains bogged down by financial and operational hurdles, the report states.
Kargascha cited bills of lading registered under intermediary companies, fears of sanctions of repercussions, and exorbitant fees as key obstacles to resolving the status of the cargo. He added that in response to follow-up notices, owners of only around 1,000 containers have initiated clearance procedures.
Peyman Sanandaji, head of the Transport Commission at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, also said that the matter is being pursued in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan. According to him, an updated list of cargo owners, categorized by whether their shipments are destined for Iran or third countries, is set to be transmitted to Pakistani authorities.
Sanandaji further revealed that certain unaccredited companies lacking Pakistani approval have collected astronomical sums from cargo owners without taking any effective steps toward clearance, said the report.
During the same meeting, Amir Naqiseh, CEO of an international logistics firm, stated that an 80 per cent fee discount, which had been previously negotiated, has yet to be implemented.
To mitigate costs, the private sector has proposed transporting the cargo by sea to Chabahar Port using vessels with a capacity of 300 to 400 containers. However, this proposal has not yet reached the execution phase, as it requires coordination with Pakistan and mutual agreement on costs, the report added.
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