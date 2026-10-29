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“Gyanesh, it’s done, bro!” Opposition ‘Public Impeachment’ Programme Tomorrow

In Short

According to leftist MP John Brittas, the meeting of core leaders held at Kharge’s residence on Thursday decided that it would be a complete public impeachment programme.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar
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Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar 

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The stage is set for the proposed ‘Public Impeachment’ of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the residence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to leftist MP John Brittas, the meeting of core leaders held at Kharge’s residence on Thursday decided that it would be a complete public impeachment programme. He refused to call it a mock parliament. It will be like a complete and real parliamentary session, and the former Speaker Meira Kumar would be in the Speaker's chair. The Opposition members will move a motion for impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar and all the participants would express their views on it.

Then LoP Rahul Gandhi will also speak followed by versions of some of the people affected by vote chori.

What Britta said is one-way correct. It certainly would be a replica of the Parliament session but in reverse. In Parliament, the recent trend has been that the opposition would create a ruckus and stage a walkout or stall the proceedings. In case of the proposed public impeachment, there will be no ruling party benches. It will be only an opposition show. Britta, when asked, said that under the present circumstances, none of the opposition party members wanted to play the role of ruling party members.

He said this programme, a day ahead of the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, is aimed at intensifying their protests against the alleged “vote choir” and other electoral irregularities.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that a lot of issues would come up during the public impeachment programme. He said the opposition wants to enlighten the people on how democracy was in danger and why there is need to save it from the BJP.

Gogoi said the BJP had become panicky. Their reactions clearly indicate this, he said. He said the CEC should have responded to the allegations and should have held dialogue with the opposition, but it is the BJP that is coming up with all kinds of explanations.

Among those who participated in the meeting were Meira Kumar, Priyanka Vadra, MP Derek O’Brien, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and representatives of left parties and the Samajwadi Party.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Gyanesh KumarPublic Impeachment ProgrammeOpposition PartiesMallikarjun KhargeRahul Gandhi
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