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“Gyanesh, it’s done, bro!” Opposition ‘Public Impeachment’ Programme Tomorrow
In Short
According to leftist MP John Brittas, the meeting of core leaders held at Kharge’s residence on Thursday decided that it would be a complete public impeachment programme.
The stage is set for the proposed ‘Public Impeachment’ of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the residence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.
According to leftist MP John Brittas, the meeting of core leaders held at Kharge’s residence on Thursday decided that it would be a complete public impeachment programme. He refused to call it a mock parliament. It will be like a complete and real parliamentary session, and the former Speaker Meira Kumar would be in the Speaker's chair. The Opposition members will move a motion for impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar and all the participants would express their views on it.
Then LoP Rahul Gandhi will also speak followed by versions of some of the people affected by vote chori.
What Britta said is one-way correct. It certainly would be a replica of the Parliament session but in reverse. In Parliament, the recent trend has been that the opposition would create a ruckus and stage a walkout or stall the proceedings. In case of the proposed public impeachment, there will be no ruling party benches. It will be only an opposition show. Britta, when asked, said that under the present circumstances, none of the opposition party members wanted to play the role of ruling party members.
He said this programme, a day ahead of the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, is aimed at intensifying their protests against the alleged “vote choir” and other electoral irregularities.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that a lot of issues would come up during the public impeachment programme. He said the opposition wants to enlighten the people on how democracy was in danger and why there is need to save it from the BJP.
Gogoi said the BJP had become panicky. Their reactions clearly indicate this, he said. He said the CEC should have responded to the allegations and should have held dialogue with the opposition, but it is the BJP that is coming up with all kinds of explanations.
Among those who participated in the meeting were Meira Kumar, Priyanka Vadra, MP Derek O’Brien, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and representatives of left parties and the Samajwadi Party.
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