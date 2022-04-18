1st portable solar rooftop system takes off

Solar system supported by German development agency, Deutsche GIZ under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's move to develop Renewable Energy

Mumbai: India's first portable solar rooftop system becomes operational on Monday at the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple complex in Gandhinagar here.

The installation of 10 PV Port systems in the temple complex has been supported by German development agency, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). The systems have been installed under the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's initiative to develop Renewable Energy cities across India.

Designed by GIZ, the PV Port systems are standard plug and play photovoltaic systems of a minimum of 2 kWp that come with or without battery storage. The PV Ports have been manufactured by NewDelhi-based Servotech Power Systems Limited (SPSL), a leading manufacturer of high-end solar products, LEDs, oxygen concentrators, and EV charging equipment, under the Make in India project.

"Solar energy has to play an important role in reducing the country's dependence on conventional sources of electricity. The unique PV Port system is the way ahead for greater adoption of solar power in the country. We are thankful to GIZ and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy for this opportunity to contribute to ushering in a renewable transformation," said Raman Bhatia, founder and MD, Servotech Power Systems Ltd.

The 10 PV Port systems were inaugurated in the presence of GERMI Vice-Chairman Hasmukh Adhia, Gujarat Climate Change Department Joint Secretary B.H Talati, and officials of Swaminarayan Akshardham temple. The 10 PV Port systems will complement the temple's existing 200 kWp solar system to effectively replace the conventional polluting fuels.

"Such collaboration and the resulting synergies are expected to benefit consumers to a huge extent. We are very optimistic that the partnerships will provide us insights to deal with emerging challenges and capitalise on opportunities on the city level which help us replicate the results in other cities across India," said Joerg Gaebler, Principal Advisor, GIZ.

Of the 40 PV Port systems to be installed in Gandhinagar, Servotech Power Systems has already installed more than 30 systems at Pandit Deendayal Energy University, GSPC Bhavan, Indroda Park, NIFT, Arya Bhavan, and other places.

The PV Port system is highly cost-effective, requires low maintenance, has a long shelf life of 25-30 years, can be easily installed by a single person, and is ideal for the Indian climate. It is designed for 100 per cent self-consumption and no power is fed into the grid. Unlike other conventional solar PV systems, the design of the PV Port system allows the space below the panels to be utilised. Each system leads to an average annual savings of Rs24,000 on electricity bills.