2025 fiscal ends on a high note for L&T

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro for the year ended March 31, 2025, posted a Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of `15,037 crore, registering a growth of 15% compared to the previous year. Similarly, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Consolidated Profit After Tax at `5,497 crore, registered a robust growth of 25% on y-o-y basis.

L&T won orders of `356,631 crore at the group level during the year ended March 31, 2025, registering a sizable y-o-y growth of 18%. The order inflow for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 stood at `89,613 crore, registering a strong growth of 24% y-o-y. International orders at `62,739 crore during the quarter constituted 70% of the total.

The consolidated order book of the group as on March 31, 2025, is at `579,137 crore registers a growth of 22% over March 2024, with the share of international orders at a healthy 46%.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of `34 per equity share.SN Subrahmanyan, CMD, said:“We achieved the highest ever yearly order inflows in Company’s history which buoys our order book to a record level. Similarly, the strong revenue growth underpins our journey towards achieving operational excellence through innovation and digitalization.

Driven by continuing public infrastructure investments and a revival in private investments in areas like energy transition, data centers and real estate,

India’s economic growth is expected to continue. Additionally, the government’s prudent fiscal policies and efforts to improve domestic demand complimented by RBI’s accomodative monetary policy management to anchor inflation within aceeptable range is expected to improve the momentum and quality of growth, the MD said.