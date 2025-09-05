2025 Yamaha R15 Range Refreshed with Bold and Premium Colours

As part of its ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. today announced the introduction of new colours across the R15 series, which includes the R15M, R15 Version 4 and R15S. The 2025 Yamaha R15 range now starts at INR 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).













The R15M now comes in a new refined Metallic Grey, adding a rich and premium touch to its overall sporty character. The R15 Version 4 receives a bold Metallic Black developed in response to strong customer demand, while the dynamic Racing Blue has been refreshed with updated graphics. In addition, the internationally acclaimed Matte Pearl White, which has built a strong following among R-Series customers worldwide, is being introduced in India for the first time on the R15V4, further reinforcing its global R-Series identity. The R15S is now available in a new Matte Black colour with vermillion wheels.













The R15 continues to be the most popular sportsbike in its segment in India, with over 1 million units manufactured in the country. Its consistent appeal among young riders and performance enthusiasts highlights its position as the benchmark in the entry-level Supersport category. With the introduction of these refreshed colours, Yamaha aims to enhance customer excitement during the festive season and further strengthen the R15’s reputation as the dream machine for many first-time sportsbike riders, while continuing to make it an aspirational choice that blends style, performance and value.













Powered by Yamaha’s advanced 155cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine, along with the DiASil cylinder and Deltabox frame, the R15 continues to set benchmarks in performance and handling. The motorcycle delivers segment-leading performance along with advanced features such as Traction Control System, Assist and Slipper Clutch, Quick Shifter on select variants, Upside-Down Front Forks, and Linked-Type Monocross Suspension. With its track-inspired design and strong racing DNA, the R15 series remains one of the most aspirational and performance-driven motorcycles in India.









