[24]7.ai further boosts its DEI agenda through new gender inclusive initiatives

Hyderabad: [24]7.ai, a global leader in intent-driven customer engagement solutions having offices in Hyderabad and Bangalore, rolled out a series of new initiatives and policies aimed at bolstering their efforts in creating a more inclusive and diverse workplace. that respects all individuals.

The company has strengthened its commitment towards inclusion by rolling out policies designed to create a gender diverse, safe and accepting workspace for all:

Health Insurance cover to include LGBTQIA+ Community: Those who identify as LGBTQIA+ find it a struggle to access healthcare facilities and practitioners who understand their specific needs. [24]7.ai has extended its health insurance coverage to include LGBTQIA+ employees and their partners. Same sex partners will now be covered under Medical insurance as per their eligibility.

Parental and adoption leaves for all employees: The organisation provides up to 12 weeks of paid adoption leave and 10 days to 24 weeks of paid parental (paternity and maternity) leave for all employees. This policy supports all parents, including same-sex couples.

Gender-inclusive Language in policies: [24]7.ai has taken a significant stride towards inclusion by rewriting its employee policies in gender-neutral language. The revised language encompasses and acknowledges individuals of all genders, consciously avoiding assumptions based on gender identities.

The Sash/Posh committee at [24]7.ai applies to all employees, including LGBTQIA+ individuals, within the company. This committee serves as a resource for employees to address concerns, provide support, and advocate for a more inclusive and diverse workplace environment.

In addition to the aforementioned efforts, [24]7.ai implements various LGBTQIA+ initiatives to cultivate a work environment that welcomes, values, respects, and listens to all employees. These initiatives prioritize maintaining employee dignity, confidentiality, independence, integration, and equal opportunities. The company also ensures necessary accommodations are provided for individuals with special needs including those with disabilities.

Gender-neutral washrooms: The company has installed gender neutral restroom facilities that are inclusive and accessible to all individuals, regardless of their gender identity or expression. These facilities eliminate the need for separate male and female restrooms, creating a more inclusive environment where everyone can comfortably use the facilities that align with their gender identity.

The DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) Council and PRIDE and Allies Network brings together community members and allies monthly to discuss sensitive topics, share ideas, and propose solutions. Their collaborative efforts aim to address pertinent issues and foster positive change within the LGBTQIA+ community. The D&I council connects with people from the community every month to address any concerns or support that the people from the PRIDE community require.

Educating team members and leaders: At [24]7.ai, D&I sessions are integral to the pre-hire orientation and induction process, ensuring all employees receive education on unconscious bias, limiting beliefs, and community sensitization. These sessions are mandatory for career advancement.

"Rainbow Wings," a curated learning module, is mandatory training for all employees, aiming to promote awareness and normalization of LGBTQIA+ topics. Its completion is required for the entire workforce.

Dedicated hiring drives: [24]7.ai demonstrates its commitment to inclusivity by providing equal opportunities regardless of gender, sexuality, or identity. These drives, conducted in collaboration with specialized channel partners, aim to attract and hire talented individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community.

Zero discrimination on compensation based on gender: The company upholds "Equal pay for Equal work" regardless of gender, with compensation determined solely based on meritocracy, supported by leaders and teams.

Nina Nair - Senior Vice President & HRD Head, India & Americas said:

“We firmly stand for every individual's right to their identity and acknowledge the significance of diversity and inclusivity. Our goal is to create a workplace environment where employees from diverse backgrounds are not only valued but also empowered. We strongly believe in supporting our team members to maintain a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives."

"As we embrace progress and strive to create an inclusive world, we have implemented forward-thinking policies and fostered an inclusive culture within our organization. Our commitment to this includes launching customized and innovative initiatives to enhance the recruitment, development, and retention of our diverse workforce. Additionally, we prioritize continuous education and counselling to encourage colleagues to cultivate empathy and a deeper understanding of their co-workers, reflecting our commitment to creating a harmonious and supportive work environment," she added.