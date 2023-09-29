28% GST on online gaming from Oct 1

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is prepared to implement the 28 per cent GST (Goods and Services Tax) rate on online gaming, casinos and horse racing from October 1, CBIC chairman Sanjay Agarwal said on Thursday. “We are fully prepared to bring it into effect from October 1.

As per the decision taken in the last meeting of the GST council, the related notifications are under process,” the CBIC chairman told media persons. "All states need to pass it in their assemblies or issue an ordinance by September 30 to implement 28 per cent GST on online gaming from October 1," Agarwal said.