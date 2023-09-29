Live
- BJP has aces up its sleeve, to firm up election strategy soon
- Vijayawada: People urged to avoid dumping waste in canals
- Hyderabad: Ganesh laddu auction craze spreading
- Tirumala: Ananta Padmanabha Vratam held
- Hyderabad: Bada Ganesh immersed in record time amidst swarms of devotees
- Hyderabad: Flood of devotees swamp Hussainsagar
- No irregularities took place in group-1 preliminary exam, asserts TSPSC
- DSC: Close to 1,000 posts of Urdu teachers to remain vacant; aspirants urge govt to resolve issue
- Artillery Centre Hyderabad celebrates 197th Gunners Day
- Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav at Shilparamam from today
Just In
28% GST on online gaming from Oct 1
Highlights
New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is prepared to implement the 28 per cent GST (Goods and Services Tax) rate on online...
New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is prepared to implement the 28 per cent GST (Goods and Services Tax) rate on online gaming, casinos and horse racing from October 1, CBIC chairman Sanjay Agarwal said on Thursday. “We are fully prepared to bring it into effect from October 1.
As per the decision taken in the last meeting of the GST council, the related notifications are under process,” the CBIC chairman told media persons. "All states need to pass it in their assemblies or issue an ordinance by September 30 to implement 28 per cent GST on online gaming from October 1," Agarwal said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS