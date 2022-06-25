3 new towers at SMR Vinay Iconia

Hyderabad: SMR Holdings one of the leading real estate players announced the advance launch of three new towers Hamilton (80 per cent completed), Logan (60per cent completed), and Shivalik (30per cent completed) at 'SMR Vinay Iconia– The Urban Retreat' a breathtaking home for a family strategically located at Kondapur, Gachibowli.

The Project is spread over 22 Acres with 11 towers, elegant landscaping with a temple, exclusive clubhouses, sporting amenities, etc. The project is designed to offer a perfect balance of space, comfort, luxury, and locality to the consumers.

With the completion of 2 phases and the handover of nearly 1,100 apartments, the project already has a vibrant community of around 500 families living in a self-sustained township with amenities ranging from leisure and active sports to medical and shopping zones for safe and happy family living. As a multi-phase development project, SMR Vinay Iconia offers the option of ready-to-move-in apartments to units in various stages of construction.