33rd HYSEA Summit focuses on AI-led transformation

The 33rd edition of the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) Annual Summit & Awards 2026 brought together more than 1,200 technology leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors and startup founders in Hyderabad, highlighting the city’s growing stature as a global technology and innovation hub.

Addressing the gathering, Prashanth Nandella, President of HYSEA, said Hyderabad’s technology ecosystem has consistently adapted to new waves of innovation.

“As intelligence becomes embedded across systems, products and enterprise operations, Hyderabad is well positioned to play a larger role in the next phase of global technology innovation. The future of technology jobs will increasingly lie at the intersection of deep domain expertise and advanced technology capabilities,” he said.

One of the key sessions included a fireside conversation between Prashanth Nandella and Rajesh Varrier, which explored how enterprises are translating rapid AI advancements into measurable business outcomes.

The summit was attended by G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Coal and Mines, and D Sridhar Babu, Telangana Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce, along with leading figures from industry and academia. A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of a coffee table book titled Making IT Happen, developed in collaboration with The Times of India, documenting the evolution of Hyderabad’s IT ecosystem and the factors that helped the city emerge as a global technology destination.

In addition, HYSEA and PwC released a knowledge report titled “How IT & GCC Organisations in Telangana are Advancing the Global AI Edge,” which examines how companies in the state are adopting artificial intelligence to strengthen competitiveness and innovation.

Ahead of the summit, HYSEA hosted a CXO research roundtable titled “Lab to Market: Making Hyderabad India’s Deeptech Capital,” bringing together leaders from industry and academia to discuss ways to accelerate research commercialisation.