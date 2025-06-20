4 Generations of Driving Exhilaration: Maruti Suzuki Swift Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift is an icon in its own right. Celebrated by over 3 million customers in India alone, the Swift is an expression of fun and freedom. The Swift has set new benchmarks over the years with every new model, improving on the inherent ‘fun-to-drive’ DNA. This ever so special nature of the Swift has ensured that nearly one out of every four Swift owners come back to buy another Swift. Today, it enjoys an admirable 31% market share in its segment, contributing to over 10% of MSIL sales. On this special 20-year anniversary, we would like to thank all our customers for their unwavering love for brand Swift.”

Over its 20-year legacy, the iconic Swift has gone from strength to strength. Introducing a new dimension to the sporty hatchback segment in 2005, the Swift established itself as a phenomenon with its new-age design, and high-end features. In 2011, the 2nd Generation Swift was developed to be lighter and more agile, building on its credentials as a sporty hatchback. The 3rd Generation Swift in 2018 introduced high-tech features and appealed to evolving customer preferences. In 2024, the 4th Generation Epic New Swift introduced a new dimension to the cult styling of the Swift, and the new Z-Series engine, engineered for a new era of sustainable mobility.

The 4th Generation Swift stands out with its futuristic and sporty exteriors, featuring a wrap-around character line, glossy black front grille and smoky LED projector headlamps. The fun-to-drive nature of the Swift shines through when it comes to the interiors with a driver-oriented cockpit, flat-bottomed steering wheel, sporty asymmetrical instrument cluster dials and more.

Underscoring MSIL’s commitment to offering enhanced safety for customers across all passenger vehicle segments, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is equipped with the ARENA Safety Shield. Consisting of an array of safety features, the ARENA Safety Shield includes 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program+(ESP®), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Hill Hold Control, Reverse Parking Sensors, 3-Point seat belts and seat belt reminder, along with 3 years or 1 00 000 km warranty* for added peace of mind.