4.5mn jobs likely in electronics mfg sector

Mumbai: The Indian electronics manufacturing sector currently employs close to 2 million people and the country aspires to take that figure to about 4.5 million in the next few years with initiatives like local chip manufacturing, said S. Krishnan, Secretary, IT Ministry here on Wednesday.
During a virtual fireside chat at the 'India Digital Summit' (IDS) 2024, Krishnan said that semiconductor is the next big space for the country to grow.“More companies are likely to come into the space. I think that is the space to grow over the next five to 10 years. Our interest in semiconductors is open,” he told the gathering.
