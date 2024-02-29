  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

4.5mn jobs likely in electronics mfg sector

4.5mn jobs likely in electronics mfg sector
x
Highlights

Mumbai: The Indian electronics manufacturing sector currently employs close to 2 million people and the country aspires to take that figure to about...

Mumbai: The Indian electronics manufacturing sector currently employs close to 2 million people and the country aspires to take that figure to about 4.5 million in the next few years with initiatives like local chip manufacturing, said S. Krishnan, Secretary, IT Ministry here on Wednesday.

During a virtual fireside chat at the 'India Digital Summit' (IDS) 2024, Krishnan said that semiconductor is the next big space for the country to grow.“More companies are likely to come into the space. I think that is the space to grow over the next five to 10 years. Our interest in semiconductors is open,” he told the gathering.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X