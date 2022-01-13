  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

5-day rally takes mcap on BSE to record Rs 278.15 trillion

5-day rally takes mcap on BSE to record Rs 278.15 trillion
x
Highlights

The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies reached another milestone on Thursday, rallying to a fresh all-time high of over Rs278.15 lakh crore, driven by an ongoing rally in equities.

New Delhi: The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies reached another milestone on Thursday, rallying to a fresh all-time high of over Rs278.15 lakh crore, driven by an ongoing rally in equities.

The winning momentum has helped the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies reach an all-time high of Rs 2,78,15,826.32 crore on Thursday. Investors' wealth also jumped by Rs7,00,934.44 crore in five days.

Registering its fifth session of gain on Thursday, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 85.26 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 61,235.30.

"Market is continuing its upward trend with good buying witnessed across mid-cap and small-cap space. We expect this momentum to continue in coming days," said Rahul Sharma, co-owner of Equity 99.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X