5.9% fiscal deficit target possible this fiscal: Govt

New Dehi: The government on Monday said it is likely to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of the GDP in the current financial year. So far in the current fiscal, the government has realised about Rs 10,050 crore through disinvestment in various Central Public Sector Enterprises(CPSEs), Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in the Lok Sabha.

To a question on how the delay in privatisation is likely to impact the government's fiscal deficit target in the current year, Karad said fiscal deficit depends upon many factors such as total expenditure, total non-debt receipts and GDP (Gross Domestic Product) etc. for the financial year.

"Tax and non-tax receipts constitute major proportion of the government's total non-debt receipts. The government is likely to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of the GDP in the current financial year 2023-24," Karad said in a written reply. The budget had pegged disinvestment receipts in the current fiscal at Rs 51,000 crore.