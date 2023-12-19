Live
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
- School job case: WBSSC affidavit will have to give details on irregularities adopted
- One day Southern Star Army-Academia and Industry interface held
- Haryana plans to expand Delhi Metro till Kundli: Minister
Just In
5.9% fiscal deficit target possible this fiscal: Govt
The government on Monday said it is likely to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of the GDP in the current financial year.
New Dehi: The government on Monday said it is likely to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of the GDP in the current financial year. So far in the current fiscal, the government has realised about Rs 10,050 crore through disinvestment in various Central Public Sector Enterprises(CPSEs), Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in the Lok Sabha.
To a question on how the delay in privatisation is likely to impact the government's fiscal deficit target in the current year, Karad said fiscal deficit depends upon many factors such as total expenditure, total non-debt receipts and GDP (Gross Domestic Product) etc. for the financial year.
"Tax and non-tax receipts constitute major proportion of the government's total non-debt receipts. The government is likely to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 5.9 per cent of the GDP in the current financial year 2023-24," Karad said in a written reply. The budget had pegged disinvestment receipts in the current fiscal at Rs 51,000 crore.