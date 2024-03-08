7Seas Entertainment receives Ficci award

Hyderabad: 7 Seas Entertainment, IP-based game development company,on Thursday announced that it received the Best Animated Frames (BAF) Award by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in the category of Best Indian Games. In an event held in Mumbai, 7 Seas Entertainment’s Roller Coaster Simulator gamebagged the award. Ficci has initiated the BAF awards to recognise and honour professionals for their work in Animation, VFX, and Gaming domain. “I am delighted to receive this recognition especially in the category of ‘Best Indian Game.’ The game has won hearts of many and it has crossed over 20 lakh downloads so far,” L Maruti Sanker, Managing Director, 7Seas Entertainment Limited said. The company informed that its other two games emerged in the finalist category in the Best Mobile and Tablet Game category.