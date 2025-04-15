9 in 10 Indian software development leaders bet big on AI to build apps

Mumbai: More than nine in 10 (92 per cent) software development leaders in India believe AI agents will become as essential to app development as traditional software tools, a report said on Tuesday.

Software development leaders in India are rapidly embracing AI agents, viewing them as essential tools that will drive the next era of development, according to the report by Salesforce, the global CRM leader.

Agentic AI lets developers shift from routine tasks like writing code and debugging to more strategic, high-impact work.

With developers increasingly using agents powered by low-code/no-code tools, development is becoming faster, easier, and more efficient than ever — regardless of developers’ coding abilities.

“The fact that 92 per cent of software development leaders in India see agentic AI as essential speaks volumes about where the industry is headed. We’re moving toward a future where developers are not just coders, but orchestrators of intelligent systems — where agent-driven architectures empower teams to innovate at speed and scale,” said Arun Parameswaran, EVP and MD, Salesforce-South Asia.

The large global study of more than 2,000 software development leaders, including 100 in India, highlighted nearly unanimous excitement about agentic AI.

The findings point to a clear shift toward AI-driven development, with strong consensus around the growing importance of AI tools and agents in shaping the future of software development.

According to software development leaders in India, 100 per cent of teams use or expect to use AI for code generation and 91 per cent of teams will use AI agents within two years.

Developers say updated infrastructure and more testing capabilities and skilling opportunities are critical as they transition to building and deploying AI agents.

About 85 per cent of software development leaders say their infrastructure needs updates in order to build and deploy AI Agents.

Nearly 40 per cent of software development leaders say their testing processes aren’t fully prepared to build and deploy AI agents, said the report.