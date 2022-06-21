A startup that promotes mental wellbeing, supportive work environs

Visakhapatnam: In a highly-competitive world wherein the day-to-day life at the workplace turns stressful for some, All Is Well Consultancy LLP extends support to the employees with a set of tailored mental wellbeing solutions.

Mom and daughter and co-founders of the endeavour Harshita Lalchand and Tushika Lalchand from Visakhapatnam say that the start-up is committed to designing initiatives that empower corporate employees not just to improve their overall performance at work but also helps businesses thrive.

In a society that sets a number of 'dos and don'ts', being vocal about mental health is still considered a taboo. And All Is Well aims to erase the social stigma associated with mental health and raise awareness about it, emphasising that it's ok to go through a tough phase and it is even more ok to talk about it, seek help. Incubated by NSRCEL, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Bangalore in association with IIM-Visakhapatnam Field, All Is Well is among the top-100 women-led start-ups listed in the Women Startup Programme 3.0. Recently, it also got selected for the 'SWIFT capacity building program', an initiative of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in collaboration with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park. "Mental health includes emotional, psychological and social wellbeing and it eventually impacts how one thinks, feels and behaves at large. The start-up strongly believes that working on mental wellbeing has to be accorded top priority for all," opines Harshita.

Having worked with corporate employees as a coach and a trainer, Harshita realised that 'all is not well' when it comes to maintaining the psychological wellbeing of the employees. Based on the recent Gartner survey, Harshita says that 29 percent of the workforce described themselves as depressed and 15 percent of the new hires left the organisation much before completing six months. "During the pandemic, stress and anxiety among employees have gone up by 50 percent.

Lack of preventive mechanisms and support system for the corporate employees make the situation tougher," Harshita reasons. A behavioural psychologist, a mental space psychologist and a neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) practitioner, Harshita intends to make a difference by bringing in change among people with her training and customised coaching sessions meant for students, new hires and senior management.

Through a set of thoughtfully-tailored and structured mental wellbeing initiatives, All Is Well helps the corporate employees improve their work performance, enhance mindfulness and deal with stress, anxiety and adversity far better. "With this, we aim to equip employees with self-help techniques, nudge them to build self-resilience, maintaining their enthusiasm levels intact," says co-founder of the startup Tushika Lalchand, a diploma holder in Mental Space Psychology in India, an NLP practitioner who is pursuing her graduation in Psychology. Currently, she is researching how the services at All Is Well can be extended to students as well so that teen violence could be assessed and addressed incorporating multiple interventions.

Next, the duo plans to equip their startup with technology and launch an App to support the mental wellbeing of the corporate employees.