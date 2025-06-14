Aadhar Housing Finance Committed to Make Homeownership Accessible to Communities in Kochi & Trivandrum under PMAY

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd., India’s leading low-income housing finance provider, has announced the launch of Phase II of its Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0) awareness camp, with a sharp focus on making homeownership more accessible to underserved communities of Kerala. Building on the success of its previous efforts, the company will conduct PMAY Utsav and Spot Sanction Camps from 12 – 15 June 2025 making the PMAY process simple, transparent, and accessible for first-time homebuyers in Kochi & Trivandrum

The camp will help in checking eligibility, understand the documents required, expected benefits—including subsidies of up to ₹1.80 lakh and get faster loan approvals—bringing the families one step closer to owning their dream home. Additionally, eligible applicants will receive spot home loan sanction letters at these camps upon document verification.

Aadhar Housing Finance is committed to helping first-time homebuyers from low-income backgrounds realising their dream of owning a home. With affordable loan options typically ranging between ₹10–13 lakhs, most customers fall well within the eligibility criteria for the PMAY subsidy. The recent revival of the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) makes home loans even more affordable by lowering EMIs. This is especially helpful in smaller towns and emerging cities where cost of housing is lower, and government subsidies play a bigger role in purchase decisions. By making repayments easier and faster, Aadhar aims to ensure a smooth and secure path to homeownership for EWS and LIG families.

Rishi Anand, MD & CEO, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. said, “At Aadhar Housing Finance, our mission has always been to make homeownership a reality for India’s underserved families. With the Government’s renewed push for affordable housing and the revival of the PMAY interest subsidy scheme, we see a powerful opportunity to extend that dream to even more first-time homebuyers. Through our spot sanction camps, especially in emerging markets, we aim to simplify access, raise awareness, and fast-track the journey toward owning a dream home.”

Aadhar Housing Finance currently serves nearly 3 lakh live customers across 545 districts and 580+ branches in 22 states and union territories. With nearly 74% of its portfolio dedicated to home loans and a strong presence in emerging markets, Aadhar is well-positioned to expand access to affordable housing finance where it’s needed most. This initiative directly supports the Government of India’s “Housing for All” vision and is aligned with the National Housing Bank’s (NHB) inclusion goals. PMAY Awareness Campaign by Aadhar is a key part of the company’s broader mission to contribute towards Viksit Bharat.