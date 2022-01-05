ABB launches flameproof low voltage motors for explosive atmospheres

Engineering services company ABB India today unveiled its new range of flameproof (FLP) motors. These motors are a safe choice for applications in potentially explosive environments.

The FLP Motors manufactured at the company's Faridabad facility, these low voltage motors offer considerable benefits including low vibration levels with increased reliability for an extended lifetime and reduced maintenance requirements for a lower cost of ownership.

The company in a statement said, "The flameproof motors can operate reliably, withstanding extreme temperatures, corrosive dust and humidity. They comply with Indian and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards and the most demanding requirements of chemical, oil & gas industry and pharma."

The company said that the motors have also been certified by the Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), a nodal agency for regulating the safety of hazardous substances such as explosives, compressed gases and petroleum.

"With this launch, we have set a new benchmark for safety and energy efficiency in the flameproof market segment. Our locally manufactured motors are designed with improved safety features and ensure a more energy-efficient operation for customers in India," said Sanjeev Arora President, ABB Motion India.

ABB's low voltage flameproof motors have an advanced surface treatment that resists even extreme environmental conditions. The motors have a strong frame with integrated feet for rigidity and to ensure vibration-free operation with foot mounted applications.

The machined surfaces which form the flame path are more stringent than required standards & thoroughly inspected and protected against any kind of even slightest damage, to ensure safe and reliable enclosure There are also cast shrouds on the bolts which provide additional mechanical safety and protection.

In explosive atmospheres, it is crucial to ensure the safe use of electrical apparatus. The new FLP motors can withstand the pressure caused by an internal explosion without incurring any damage. They prevent flame propagation outside of the enclosure and are certified for gas groups IIA, IIB and IIC.

Designed in line with FLP motors manufactured at ABB's global factories, the new range of motors in India are offered to customers under high efficiency (IE2) and premium efficiency (IE3) classes.