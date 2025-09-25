Abbott’s 'Project Ksheersagar:' Empowering Indian Dairy Farmers and Supporting the Local Milk Supply

Good nutrition starts with quality ingredients. To help meet the demand for nutritional products in India, healthcare company, Abbott, recognized the need for a dependable supply of high-quality milk. In 2022, Abbott partnered with TechnoServe, an international non-profit, to launch ''Project Ksheersagar''—a shared-value initiative in India committed to helping dairy farmers. The initiative aims to transform farmers' lives and empower them to create a sustainable raw milk supply chain in the country. Today, Abbott shares how the initiative has positively impacted Indian farmers and families who depend on Abbott’s nutritional products.

Launched in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Project Ksheersagar invests in farmers by helping them open bank accounts, pursue employment opportunities, and receive training in financial literacy and dairy farm management best practices to grow their business. This work builds on earlier projects implemented over the past decade to support dairy farmers in India.

Abbott and TechnoServe work closely with farmers to improve milk production and guide them to provide nutritious cattle feed and improve animal husbandry practices. The program has set up 130 village-based milk collection centers for reliable cold storage, making it easier for farmers to deliver quality milk and increase their income.

''This initiative benefits the local farming community as well as families who depend on Abbott’s nutritional products,'' said Joydeep Dutta, Country Director, TechnoServe India. ''By adopting standardized dairy practices, Indian farmers have improved milk quality and productivity—while increasing their incomes and gaining valuable knowledge."

So far, Abbott has engaged over 12,000 dairy farmers, creating a more sustainable supply chain. The project aims to benefit around 51,000 dairy animals by implementing best practices, reducing antibiotic use, and improving animal care standards across more than,1000 farms. This initiative has reduced veterinary costs by 60% and increasing milk production by 55% over the course of the project.

"Project Ksheersagar is part of Abbott's efforts to create a sustainable and resilient raw milk supply chain,'' said Shibasish Pramanik, Supply Chain Director for Abbott’s nutrition business in India. ''This initiative helps family businesses succeed and creates opportunities for future generations. It also allows Abbott to locally source high-quality milk for our nutrition products. We expect to source 60% of our milk powder needs from farmers in the program, adding real value to our nutrition business and the families who rely on our products."

This initiative is a key step in creating a sustainable and resilient dairy supply chain in India. Through strategic collaboration, education, and targeted investment, Abbott is enhancing livelihoods and fostering an agricultural ecosystem in India that benefits farmers, animals, and consumers alike.