Live
- One dies as lorry ploughs into commuters in TN's Chengalpattu, several injured
- Knives out in Congress over Op Sindoor outreach, Udit Raj-Shashi Tharoor spat heats up
- How Ashok Choppadandi’s Data Architecture Transformed a $28B Financial Institution
- Nourish Your Skin with These DIY Body Scrubs for a Glowing Complexion
- iPhone 16 Tops Global Sales in Q1 2025, Outselling All Android Rivals
- Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson team up for wild action-comedy The Pickup, releasing globally on Prime Video this August
- Yash vs Ranbir: grand action begins in the epic 'Ramayana'
- India’s defence production surges to all-time high of Rs 1.46 lakh crore: Rajnath Singh
- Myanmar's health ministry prepares measures to prevent diarrhea during rainy season
- GTA VI Price Debate: Will Fans Pay $100 for the Most Anticipated Game?
Accel’s high-impact AI summit in Bengaluru to spotlight India’s emerging global edge
Bengaluru: Global venture capital firm Accel on Thursday said it will host the second edition of its flagship AI Summit in Bengaluru on June 4,...
Bengaluru: Global venture capital firm Accel on Thursday said it will host the second edition of its flagship AI Summit in Bengaluru on June 4, convening some of the sharpest minds in artificial intelligence from India and beyond.
Under the theme “Engineering India’s AI Advantage,” the exclusive, invite-only event will bring together leading AI founders, researchers, tech CXOs, policymakers, and global investors. The goal is to catalyse new ideas, partnerships, and frameworks that accelerate India’s role in shaping the global AI landscape.
India’s AI market is projected to reach $17 billion by 2027, growing at over 25 per cent CAGR, according to Nasscom. With unique data advantages and a growing base of vertical AI startups, Indian innovation is increasingly setting the pace across sectors such as healthcare, fintech and retail.
“India’s AI ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with application-layer AI now delivering real value to enterprises,” said Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel.
“Founders are leveraging India’s data advantage to build differentiated, domain-specific models. This summit is about spotlighting that momentum and building the frameworks to scale global AI companies from India,” he added.
Featured speakers include Ashish Vaswani (Co-founder and CEO, Essential AI), Abhishek Singh (Additional Secretary, MeitY), Professor Balaraman Ravindran (IIT Madras), Geetha Manjunath (Founder and CEO, Health Analytix), Kalika Bali (Senior Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research India), Pratyush Kumar (Co-founder, Sarvam AI), Pranav Mistry (Founder and CEO, TWO AI), Sharad Sanghi (CEO, Neysa), and Vas Natarajan (Partner, Accel), among others.
The evening will also see the unveiling of the inaugural Forbes x Accel AI 30 list — recognising Indian-origin trailblazers in AI across research, entrepreneurship, and enterprise impact.