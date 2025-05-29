Accel’s high-impact AI summit in Bengaluru to spotlight India’s emerging global edge

Bengaluru: Global venture capital firm Accel on Thursday said it will host the second edition of its flagship AI Summit in Bengaluru on June 4, convening some of the sharpest minds in artificial intelligence from India and beyond.

Under the theme “Engineering India’s AI Advantage,” the exclusive, invite-only event will bring together leading AI founders, researchers, tech CXOs, policymakers, and global investors. The goal is to catalyse new ideas, partnerships, and frameworks that accelerate India’s role in shaping the global AI landscape.

India’s AI market is projected to reach $17 billion by 2027, growing at over 25 per cent CAGR, according to Nasscom. With unique data advantages and a growing base of vertical AI startups, Indian innovation is increasingly setting the pace across sectors such as healthcare, fintech and retail.

“India’s AI ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with application-layer AI now delivering real value to enterprises,” said Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel.

“Founders are leveraging India’s data advantage to build differentiated, domain-specific models. This summit is about spotlighting that momentum and building the frameworks to scale global AI companies from India,” he added.

Featured speakers include Ashish Vaswani (Co-founder and CEO, Essential AI), Abhishek Singh (Additional Secretary, MeitY), Professor Balaraman Ravindran (IIT Madras), Geetha Manjunath (Founder and CEO, Health Analytix), Kalika Bali (Senior Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research India), Pratyush Kumar (Co-founder, Sarvam AI), Pranav Mistry (Founder and CEO, TWO AI), Sharad Sanghi (CEO, Neysa), and Vas Natarajan (Partner, Accel), among others.

The evening will also see the unveiling of the inaugural Forbes x Accel AI 30 list — recognising Indian-origin trailblazers in AI across research, entrepreneurship, and enterprise impact.



