Accenture acquires Bengaluru-based chip design services provider Excelmax

Bengaluru: Global IT services firm Accenture on Monday said it has acquired Excelmax Technologies, a Bengaluru-based semiconductor design services provider, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will enhance Accenture’s growing silicon design and engineering capabilities, the company said in a statement.

Excelmax provides custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, data centres, artificial intelligence (AI) and computational platforms that enable edge AI deployments, to clients in the automotive, telecommunications and high-tech industries.

Karthik Narain, group chief executive-Technology at Accenture, said that the acquisition of Excelmax “enhances our expertise across every aspect of silicon design and development — from concept to production — so we can help our clients fuel innovation and drive growth.”

Founded in 2019, Excelmax will add approximately 450 professionals to Accenture in key areas such as emulation, automotive, physical design, analog, logic design and verification, expanding Accenture’s ability to help global clients accelerate edge computing innovation.

“Our focus has always been on developing the best talent to deliver tailor-made solutions for our global clients that help them build and maintain competitive advantage,” said Shekhar Patil, Founder and CEO, Excelmax Technologies.

“Joining Accenture enables us to remain at the forefront of innovation, providing new and exciting opportunities for both our clients and our people,” he added.

The semiconductor market is experiencing a surge in demand for silicon design engineering, driven by the proliferation of data centers and the increasing use of AI and edge computing.

This acquisition by Accenture follows the addition of XtremeEDA, a Canada-based silicon design services company, in 2022.



