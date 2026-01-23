Adani Energy posts strong Q3 results, adjusted PAT jumps 30%

Ahmedabad: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Thursday reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26), supported by robust execution across its key business segments despite a challenging operating environment.

EBITDA for the quarter touched an all-time high of Rs 2,210 crore -- marking a 21 per cent increase compared to the same period last financial year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Total income during the quarter grew 15.7 per cent year-on-year to a record Rs 6,945 crore, driven by improved operating performance and higher Service Concession Arrangement income due to increased capital expenditure. “We are delighted to have delivered yet another strong quarter. Despite the challenges, our core strengths of strong on-ground execution, focused O&M and capital management have helped to drive consistent progress on the project development side,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.