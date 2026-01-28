Adani group stocks advance up to 5%

New Delhi: Adani group stocks bounced back on Tuesday after falling sharply in the previous trade, with Adani Enterprises surging over 5 per cent. The stock of the group's flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, jumped 5.24 per cent, Adani Ports climbed 4.33 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions edged higher by 4.26 per cent, Adani Green Energy rallied 3.45 per cent, Sanghi Industries gained 2.93 per cent, Ambuja Cements shot up by 2.35 per cent, Adani Total Gas advanced 1.62 per cent, Adani Power went up by 1.09 per cent, ACC (1.09 per cent) and NDTV (0.82 per cent) on the BSE.

Shares of Adani group companies tumbled up to 13 per cent on Friday amid reports that the US Securities and Exchange Commission has sought the court's approval to serve summons to Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani over alleged fraud and a USD 265-million bribery case. Equity markets were closed on Monday for Republic Day. Meanwhile, Adani Group and Brazilian major Embraer on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration that aims to set up a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India, a significant boost for the country's indigenous manufacturing capabilities.