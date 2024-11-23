  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Adani Group stocks rebound as Sensex and Nifty surge

Adani Group stocks rebound as Sensex and Nifty surge
x
Highlights

Mumbai: Stocks of the Adani Group companies rebounded on Friday, led by Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd, after witnessing a sharp sell-off amid US...

Mumbai: Stocks of the Adani Group companies rebounded on Friday, led by Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd, after witnessing a sharp sell-off amid US government department allegations, which the Group has vehemently denied as "baseless". Ambuja Cements and ACC led gains, rallying 3.81 per cent and 3.30 per cent, respectively. Shares of flagship company Adani Enterprises went up by 2.12 per cent and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 2.09 per cent. Adani Total Gas and NDTV stocks gained 1.51 per cent and 0.85 per cent, respectively.

The Adani Group has denied allegations made by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against directors of its subsidiary company Adani Green, saying that all possible "legal recourse will be sought".

On Friday, bulls roared on Dalal Street as Sensex surged more than 1,961 points and Nifty 557 points. The rally in financial stocks and strong US labour market data were among the factors that drove the Sensex and Nifty up more than 2 per cent.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick