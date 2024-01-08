Live
Adani Group to invest Rs 42,768 crore in Tamil Nadu
The multi-business Adani Group has decided to invest a whopping Rs 42,768 crore in Tamil Nadu in renewable energy, cement manufacturing, data centre, city gas distribution and generate 10,300 employment opportunities.

The Group announced this decision during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 held on Monday.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also exchanged at the investors' meeting by Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) and the Tamil Nadu government.
The break-up of the investments by different Adani group companies are as follows: Adani Green Rs 24,500 crore (employment 4,000), Ambuja Cements Rs 3,500 crore (5,000), Adani Connex Rs 13,200 crore (1,000) and Adani Total Gas & CNG Rs 1,568 crore (300).