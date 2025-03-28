Live
Adani Group’s mcap surges to Rs 12.61 lakh cr
New Delhi: Ten Adani group stocks ended higher on Thursday, with Adani Energy Solutions rising nearly 9 per cent, in tandem with an optimistic trend in the equity market. The combined market valuation (mcap) of all group firms stood at Rs12.61 lakh crore. Shares of Adani Energy Solutions soared 8.84 per cent, Adani Green Energy surged 5.25 per cent, Adani Power jumped 4.39 per cent, Adani Total Gas advanced 2.32 per cent, Ambuja Cements went up 2.13 per cent, Adani Enterprises climbed 2.05 per cent, Adani Wilmar (1.85 per cent), Sanghi Industries (1.66 per cent), ACC (1.44 per cent), and Adani Ports (1.38 per cent) on the BSE. The stock of NDTV dipped 0.39 per cent.
