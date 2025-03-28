  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Adani Group’s mcap surges to Rs 12.61 lakh cr

Adani Group’s mcap surges to Rs 12.61 lakh cr
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Ten Adani group stocks ended higher on Thursday, with Adani Energy Solutions rising nearly 9 per cent, in tandem with an optimistic trend...

New Delhi: Ten Adani group stocks ended higher on Thursday, with Adani Energy Solutions rising nearly 9 per cent, in tandem with an optimistic trend in the equity market. The combined market valuation (mcap) of all group firms stood at Rs12.61 lakh crore. Shares of Adani Energy Solutions soared 8.84 per cent, Adani Green Energy surged 5.25 per cent, Adani Power jumped 4.39 per cent, Adani Total Gas advanced 2.32 per cent, Ambuja Cements went up 2.13 per cent, Adani Enterprises climbed 2.05 per cent, Adani Wilmar (1.85 per cent), Sanghi Industries (1.66 per cent), ACC (1.44 per cent), and Adani Ports (1.38 per cent) on the BSE. The stock of NDTV dipped 0.39 per cent.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick