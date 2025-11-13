Adani Ports anchors sustainability to global standards

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has become India’s first Integrated Transport Utility to embrace the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework, setting a new benchmark for nature-positive infrastructure development.

With this, APSEZ joins a select league of global port operators championing biodiversity, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding marine ecosystems through science-based, transparent environmental disclosures.

As a TNFD adopter, the company said it is committed to implementing TNFD-aligned reporting on nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities.