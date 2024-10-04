Adani to supply clean energy for Google's cloud operations

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's group will supply clean energy to power Google's cloud services and operations in India, the two firms said on Thursday. Adani group will supply 61.4 megawatt of electricity from a new solar-wind hybrid project located at its 30 gigawatt (GW) Khavda renewable energy park in Gujarat.



Google powers most of its cloud operations and services through electricity procured from the grid and is planning to run the entire operations on clean energy by 2030. Adani is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025. At the 'Google for India' event, the search giant also announced a partnership with CleanMax for sourcing 125.4 MW of clean energy to power its offices and cloud regions in India. Of the contracted volumes, 66 MW solar energy will come from Rajasthan and 59.4 MW wind energy from Karnataka. "These projects are expected to start commercial operations in Q4 2025 and will deliver carbon-free energy to the grid where Google operates offices and cloud regions in India," Google said.

While Google made the announcement at the 'Google for India' event here, the Adani Group gave details in a statement. "Through this partnership Adani will supply clean energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located in the world's largest renewable energy plant at Khavda, Gujarat. This new project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025," the Adani group statement said.

This innovative collaboration will help advance Google's 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by ensuring cloud services and operations in India are supported by clean energy and thereby contribute to the sustainable growth of Google in India. Adani had previously announced plans to set up data centres run on clean energy. It had in October 2022 leased 4.64 lakh square feet of space at its data centre in Noida to Raiden Infotech, an entity of Google.