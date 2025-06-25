Adani Total Gas Limited and Jio-bp Partner to Enhance Quality Fuel Offerings

Ahmedabad, 25 June 2025: Adani Total Gas Ltd. (ATGL) and Jio-bp (operating brand of Reliance BP Mobility Limited) today announced signing of an agreement to redefine the auto fuel retail experience for Indian consumers. Under this partnership, select ATGL fuel outlets will offer Jio-bp’s high-performance liquid fuels (petrol and diesel), while select Jio-bp fuel outlets will integrate ATGL’s CNG dispensing units, within ATGL’s authorized Geographical Areas (GA), thus enhancing the supply of high-quality fuels to transport consumers.

ATGL, a joint venture of Adani and TotalEnergies, is India’s leading city gas distribution (CGD) player, serving natural gas to households, industries, commercial customers, and motorists. ATGL also offers Compressed Biogas (CBG), EV Charging, and LNG for the transportation segment. Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp, is a leading mobility solutions provider in India, with a strong presence in fuel retailing, low-carbon alternatives, and modern convenience stores.

“We are united by a shared vision to offer our customers a superior selection of high-quality fuels. Jio-bp has always been committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, and this partnership allows us to leverage each other’s strengths to further enhance the value we provide to India,” said Sarthak Behuria, Chairman, Jio-bp.

“It is our shared vision to provide complete range of high-quality fuels at our outlets. This partnership will enable us to leverage each other’s infrastructure, thus enhancing customer experience and offerings,” said Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adani Total Gas Ltd.

The agreement covers both existing and future outlets of both partners. ATGL currently operates a network of ~650 CNG stations, while Jio-bp has a network of ~2000 outlets. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the journey of both companies toward sustainable growth and innovation.

ATGL is India’s leading city gas distribution company, with authorization to supply PNG and CNG in 34 Geographical Areas and plays a significant role in the nation’s efforts to enhance the share of natural gas in its energy mix. Additionally, ATGL’s 50:50 joint venture with IOCL, Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL), has authorization to supply PNG and CNG in 19 GAs, thus covering a total of 53 GAs and 125 districts in the country. Further, ATGL has formed two wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) and Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd (ATBL) for its E-Mobility and Biomass businesses respectively. ATGL has also formed a 50:50 joint venture, Smart Meter Technologies Private Limited, which is in the business of manufacturing smart gas meters.

Operating under the brand ‘Jio-bp’, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp. The joint venture leverages Reliance’s presence across the country and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform while bp brings its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions. In addition to marketing conventional fuels, Jio-bp provides advanced mobility solutions and alternative fueling options to its customers such as Electric Vehicles (EV) charging, compressed biogas (CBG) and more. The company’s aviation brand ‘air bp-Jio’ is a leading supplier of Aviation Turbine Fuel across India. The brand ‘Jio-bp Fuel4U’ caters to on-demand doorstep delivery of diesel and is a market leader in the segment. Jio-bp is also the India partner for popular UK fuel forecourt Café brand by bp, Wildbean Café (WBC), and have innovated to take WBC outside the fuel forecourt.

