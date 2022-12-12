Adobe CEO bags TiE Global top award

Hyderabad: Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and Chief executive officer of Adobe, was recognized as CEO of the year 2022 during TiE Global Summit 2022 being held here. On the occasion, Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao pitched for setting up Adobe's next campus in the State.

Hyderabad is one of the technology-advanced cities in the world. Almost all among the top 20 of the US technology companies have their second largest campuses here, he said, asking Shantanu Narayen to look towards the city for setting up their second largest base here.

Rama Rao said, "Given the volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world we live in, innovation is a critical means by which countries can create and sustain competitive advantage and drive inclusive growth. Entrepreneurs create economic value and need to be motivated, cultivated and nurtured to the greatest degree."

"TiE as an initiative is a success story since its inception in 1992 and a model in creating a nurturing ecosystem for entrepreneurs. It has played an active role in engaging with the Telangana innovation ecosystem and TiE's support has been critical in helping us fulfill the primary objective of building the best in class advisory services and resources for our entrepreneurs," he said.

KTR further said, "Telangana is a startup state and take great pride in having built India's leading innovation network - T-Hub, T-Works, WE Hub, TSIC, RICH, TASK, Emerging Technologies, IMAGE, NICAM. We launched the world's largest innovation space T-Hub, which has supported over 1,100 entrepreneurs in its seven year journey and helped them raise $ 1.9 billion."

As per the Startup Genome Report, Telangana stands in the top 10 cities in the global ecosystem in the affordable talent, top 15 in the Asian ecosystem for funding and top 15 in the global ecosystem in the bang for buck category. DPIIT recognised Telangana as the 'top performer' for developing a strong start-up ecosystem in the state.