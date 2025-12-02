  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

Aequs IPO Details: Price, Dates, GMP and Review for December 2025

  • Created On:  2 Dec 2025 12:13 PM IST
Tata Capital IPO Listing Price, Key Risks & Investor Analysis | October 2025
X

Tata Capital IPO Listing Price, Key Risks & Investor Analysis | October 2025

Aequs IPO opens on 3 December 2025 with a price band of ₹118–124. Check key details including dates, lot size, GMP, issue size, objectives, and expert review.

Aequs Ltd will launch its IPO on Wednesday. The company plans to raise about ₹922 crore. Aequs makes precision parts for the aerospace industry and works from a single SEZ. It also makes consumer electronics, plastics, and other durable products.

Important IPO Dates

Opens: December 3

Closes: December 5

Price & Lot Size

Price band: ₹118–₹124

Lot size: 120 shares

Minimum investment: ₹14,880

Issue Size

Total: ₹921.81 crore

Fresh issue: ₹670 crore

OFS: ₹251.81 crore

Investor Quota

QIB: 75%

Retail: 10%

NII: 15%

Allotment & Listing

Allotment: December 8

Listing: December 10

Exchanges: BSE, NSE

Use of Funds

Repay loans

Buy new machinery

Support acquisitions

General corporate use

GMP Today

GMP: ₹44.5

Expected grey market price: ₹168.5

Premium: About 36%

Review

Aequs has a strong position in aerospace manufacturing.

Demand is stable due to Boeing and Airbus orders.

Margins are improving.

Debt repayment may help profitability.

SBI Securities suggests Subscribe.

Tags

Aequs IPOAequs IPO detailsAequs IPO price bandAequs IPO GMPAequs IPO datesAequs IPO reviewAequs IPO lot sizeAequs IPO subscriptionAequs IPO listing dateAequs IPO news
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Pakistan Human Rights Commission raises alarm over misuse of detention powers in Imran Khan case

Pakistan Human Rights Commission raises alarm over misuse of detention powers in Imran Khan case

National News

More
Share it
X