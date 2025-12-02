Aequs IPO Details: Price, Dates, GMP and Review for December 2025

Aequs Ltd will launch its IPO on Wednesday. The company plans to raise about ₹922 crore. Aequs makes precision parts for the aerospace industry and works from a single SEZ. It also makes consumer electronics, plastics, and other durable products.

Important IPO Dates

Opens: December 3

Closes: December 5

Price & Lot Size

Price band: ₹118–₹124

Lot size: 120 shares

Minimum investment: ₹14,880

Issue Size

Total: ₹921.81 crore

Fresh issue: ₹670 crore

OFS: ₹251.81 crore

Investor Quota

QIB: 75%

Retail: 10%

NII: 15%

Allotment & Listing

Allotment: December 8

Listing: December 10

Exchanges: BSE, NSE

Use of Funds

Repay loans

Buy new machinery

Support acquisitions

General corporate use

GMP Today

GMP: ₹44.5

Expected grey market price: ₹168.5

Premium: About 36%

Review

Aequs has a strong position in aerospace manufacturing.

Demand is stable due to Boeing and Airbus orders.

Margins are improving.

Debt repayment may help profitability.

SBI Securities suggests Subscribe.