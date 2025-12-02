Aequs IPO Details: Price, Dates, GMP and Review for December 2025
Aequs IPO opens on 3 December 2025 with a price band of ₹118–124. Check key details including dates, lot size, GMP, issue size, objectives, and expert review.
Aequs Ltd will launch its IPO on Wednesday. The company plans to raise about ₹922 crore. Aequs makes precision parts for the aerospace industry and works from a single SEZ. It also makes consumer electronics, plastics, and other durable products.
Important IPO Dates
Opens: December 3
Closes: December 5
Price & Lot Size
Price band: ₹118–₹124
Lot size: 120 shares
Minimum investment: ₹14,880
Issue Size
Total: ₹921.81 crore
Fresh issue: ₹670 crore
OFS: ₹251.81 crore
Investor Quota
QIB: 75%
Retail: 10%
NII: 15%
Allotment & Listing
Allotment: December 8
Listing: December 10
Exchanges: BSE, NSE
Use of Funds
Repay loans
Buy new machinery
Support acquisitions
General corporate use
GMP Today
GMP: ₹44.5
Expected grey market price: ₹168.5
Premium: About 36%
Review
Aequs has a strong position in aerospace manufacturing.
Demand is stable due to Boeing and Airbus orders.
Margins are improving.
Debt repayment may help profitability.
SBI Securities suggests Subscribe.