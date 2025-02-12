Aero India 2025: Futuristic warfare tech takes centre stage at Adani’s Defence & Aerospace stall

Bengaluru: The Adani Defence and Aerospace stall, showcasing futuristic technology, has been one of the main attractions at Asia’s largest five-day air show and the 15th edition of the country’s premier aerospace exhibition ‘Aero India 2025’ in Bengaluru.

Focusing on cutting-edge technology, the spacious stall features state-of-the-art weaponry. The highlight of the display is the ‘Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System’, developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The stall presents futuristic weaponry across four layers of defence, covering protection, detection, neutralization, and the use of artificial intelligence in safeguarding national borders.

Speaking to IANS, Ashish Raghuvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, stated, “All the capabilities we are working on are on display at the show. From drones to small arms, ammunition, missiles, surface-guided missiles, and most importantly, artificial intelligence and advanced machinery, Adani has been working closely with the defence sector.”

Ashok Wadhwan, Head of Land Systems, said, “We aim to become strategic partners of the defence forces. Our focus is on futuristic technology, developing products that go beyond their expectations. If they can imagine a capability, we want to turn it into reality and build those advanced systems in India.”

Providing details about the display, Wadhwan elaborated, “We have structured our technology into four layers. The first layer focuses on protection, which includes unmanned vehicles and unmanned underwater systems designed for initial surveillance and threat detection.”

He continued, “The second layer is detection, which includes aircraft converted into aerial surveillance platforms -- our ‘eyes in the sky’. We are focusing on detection across land, air, and underwater domains. The third layer is neutralization, which includes loitering objects, missiles, and other ammunition. The final layer comprises advanced weaponry, including firearms.”

“In addition, we are showcasing artificial intelligence-powered solutions designed to protect forces. Our capabilities are built to detect, neutralize, and safeguard borders,” he said.

“Our primary focus is on the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, though exports are also part of our strategy. However, our priority remains our national defence forces,” Wadhwan underlined.

“We are collaborating with Defence Public Sector Units (DPSUs) rather than competing with them. Our aim is to partner with them to enhance national defence capabilities,” he added.

Discussing the partnership with DRDO, he explained, “We work closely with DRDO as a Development cum Production Partner (DcPP) for missiles and counter-drone systems. We have localized these technologies and successfully delivered them to the armed forces.”

Highlighting the significance of the Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System, Ashish Raghuvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace stated, “Electronic warfare is a crucial aspect of future air defence. Drones pose significant threats to both civil and military establishments. The system displayed here can detect drones of all sizes and offers users multiple options for neutralization.”

“Operators can choose between a soft-kill jammer or a hard-kill laser. This innovation is a major advancement for the country, developed under a public-private partnership. We will continue to innovate and improve these solutions,” he added.

Emphasizing the importance of detection in electronic warfare, Raghuvanshi noted, “Detection is a critical component of electronic warfare. Our modular and effective solution can distinguish between a friend and a foe, enhancing operational security.”

On the benefits of partnering with DRDO, he said, “For example, DRDO’s Centre of Excellence for missiles is among the best in the world. Strengthening public-private partnerships will help elevate these technologies to the next level, ensuring India remains at the forefront of defence innovation.”