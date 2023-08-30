After Mumbai, now DGCA suspends simulator training for pilots at Air India's Hyderabad facility

New Delhi: India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended simulator training for A320 pilots at Air India's Hyderabad facility.

This move follows the recent suspension of training activities for Boeing pilots at the Tata Group-owned airline's Mumbai facility, said an official on Wednesday.

These consecutive decisions within a three-day period might create operational difficulties for Air India, as the carrier is currently unable to conduct training for both narrow-body and wide-body pilots at its own facilities.

"Following an inspection that revealed certain lapses, the DGCA has taken the step to suspend simulator training for A320 pilots at Air India's facility," a source said.

"The decision is influenced by reported lapses identified during the examination of the airline's training centres," the source added.

"Air India has been directed to utilise the Mumbai ATO only after suitably addressing the concerns conveyed after a spot check of the Boeing simulator to the satisfaction of DGCA. First Air India is to take corrective and remedial action on the concerns. Both the Mumbai and Hyderabad SIM’s fall under a single ATO approval," a senior DGCA official said.

Notably, Air India operates two key simulator training facilities situated in Mumbai and Hyderabad.