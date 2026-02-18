AI, automation, data sciences dominate BioAsia 2026 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 23rd edition of BioAsia 2026 commenced on Tuesday in Hyderabad. This milestone event brings together key stakeholders from across the globe, including leaders in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, Medtech, digital health, research, investment, and policy.

As the forum opened, it has set the stage for focused discussions on the integration of artificial intelligence, automation, and data sciences within the life sciences sector - paving the way for the next wave of healthcare innovation and the transformation.

Organised by the Telangana government, BioAsia has established itself over two decades as a global platform fostering collaboration, driving investment, and accelerating advancements across the entire life sciences value chain. This event underscores Telangana’s status as a leading hub for biopharma, biotechnology, vaccines, MedTech, and digital health, reinforcing its position as a global center for healthcare

Under the theme ‘TechBio Unleashed: AI, Automation, and the Biology Revolution,’ BioAsia 2026 underscores the integration of biology with artificial intelligence, automation, and data sciences. This convergence is revolutionising drug discovery, diagnostics, therapies, biomanufacturing, and healthcare delivery, enabling faster, more accurate, and efficient solutions. The event focuses on translating scientific breakthroughs into tangible health outcomes, enhancing patient care, and fostering resilient healthcare systems. As Asia’s leading life sciences and health tech forum, the 23rd BioAsia gathers global leaders from biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, Medtech, digital health, research, investment, and policy to shape the future of healthcare innovation.

The event began with the inauguration of the International Exhibition and a formal opening ceremony led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, with senior leaders reaffirming Telangana’s leadership in life sciences and TechBio healthcare. At the ceremony, Prof Bruce L Levine, Barbara and Edward Netter Professor in Cancer Gene Therapay, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania was presented with the Genome Valley Excellence Award for his pioneering work in Cancer therapies.

The day concluded with the CEO Conclave a discussion where Pharma Industry Leaders opined on the future of pharma and biotech through 2030, highlighting the growth, innovation, technology advancements, geopolitics and resilience shaping the competitiveness across the industry.