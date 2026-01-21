AI benefits must be passed to all: Nadella

Davos: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said the goal of artificial intelligence should be to improve everyone's lives, from education outcomes to public sector efficiency.

Speaking at a session here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Nadella said it will be a "tell-tale" sign of a bubble if all the AI talk focused only on the supply side or the technology companies.

He said the role of AI needs to be examined across all aspects of life, such as how it is helping pharma companies bring critical drugs faster to the market or accelerate trials.

He called for AI-driven economic growth rather than just increasing spending. He spoke about how AI and other advanced technologies are increasing productivity and changing the way we work.

"We as a global community have to get to a point where we are using AI to do something useful that changes the outcomes of people and communities and countries and industries," Nadella said.

He also discussed the need for public-private cooperation to ensure that the AI revolution is supported by adequate energy infrastructure and examined data sovereignty and the risk of a so-called AI bubble.

Nadella said the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) need to be "much more evenly distributed" to avoid it from becoming a "bubble".