  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

AI-Vistara merger nears completion

AI-Vistara merger nears completion
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The final competition-related approval for Air India-Vistara merger coming in from the Singapore regulator will now allow both airlines to...

New Delhi: The final competition-related approval for Air India-Vistara merger coming in from the Singapore regulator will now allow both airlines to share detailed information to optimise their schedules and contracts, Air India chief Campbell Wilson said on Friday. The merger of Vistara with Air India under a deal, wherein Singapore Airlines will acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, was announced in November 2022. Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X