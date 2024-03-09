Live
- LS polls: MahaYuti to aggressively take up Rs 8 lakh crore infra projects with voters
- 5 technologies that will reshape your future
- India-1 sent Luxembourg packing in final league match
- Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA releases new photos of suspected bomber
- Young Telugu Medical Graduate Dies in Australian Hiking Mishap
- India on brink of bagging series 4-1
- South Korea to send suspension notice to 13,000 striking doctors
- Don't know why Shubman is not opening: Father
- Kamal Haasan not to contest LS polls, will be sent to RS
- How gender barriers collapsed in the man’s world of hotel kitchens
Just In
AI-Vistara merger nears completion
Highlights
New Delhi: The final competition-related approval for Air India-Vistara merger coming in from the Singapore regulator will now allow both airlines to share detailed information to optimise their schedules and contracts, Air India chief Campbell Wilson said on Friday. The merger of Vistara with Air India under a deal, wherein Singapore Airlines will acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, was announced in November 2022. Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group.
