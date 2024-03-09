AI-Vistara merger nears completion

New Delhi: The final competition-related approval for Air India-Vistara merger coming in from the Singapore regulator will now allow both airlines to share detailed information to optimise their schedules and contracts, Air India chief Campbell Wilson said on Friday. The merger of Vistara with Air India under a deal, wherein Singapore Airlines will acquire a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, was announced in November 2022. Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group.

