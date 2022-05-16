AIG Hospitals holds free health camp for MAA members

Hyderabad: AIG Hospitals, a leading hospital group in South India, conducted a mega health care camp exclusively for the members of MAA (Movie Artistes' Association) here to spread awareness about preventive healthcare. The camp featured a comprehensive list of blood and imaging medical tests designed to diagnose silent health ailments along with expert doctor consultations.

"Preventive health is becoming the most important aspect of medical services today as we can detect many diseases before they turn severe. This also brings down the overall cost for the patient because treating early stage diseases are much cheaper compared to advanced stage diseases. There has to be an increased public awareness regarding these preventive tests and their immese benefits especially related to heart, digestive system, and cancers," Dr D Nageshwar Reddy said.

"We are glad to provide free masterhealth checkup for MAA members because apart from medical services, it was through their entertainment which kept our Telangana people entertained during the last two years of the devastrating pandemic brining in the much required happiness quotient in our lives," he added.

"Partnering with AIG Hospitals we were rest assured that all our members will get best of the preventive health services. We are extremely happy that with these preventive medical tests worth Rs 8,500, we are able to provide health security to our members which is essential in today's context," Vishnu Manchu, President, MAA said.

Adding the importance of such medical test for the fraternity, doctor-turned-actor and vice-president of MAA, Dr Madala Ravi said that more than 200 members of MAA along with their family members have availed the services in the health camp which will help identify many pertinent health issues that might have been overlooked in day-to-day activities.

"AIG Hospitals features a dedicated and holistic Wellness Centre which is designed to pick up diseases even before they start showing symptoms. Not only with medical tests, the preventive healthcare solutions from AIG delivers a comprehensive list of doctor consultation to clinically evaluate all lab and imaging results, suggesting optimal measuresall under one roof," said Dr. Naveen P Reddy, Medical Director, AIG Hospitals.